Alabama sheriff shot, killed in line of duty; suspect named

In this July 20, 2007 photo, Lowndes County Chief Deputy John Williams speaks during the memorial service for Lowndes County Sheriff Willie Vaughner at the Lowndes County Courthouse in Hayneville, Ala. Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams was fatally shot in the line of duty Saturday evening, Nov. 23, 2019, in a county near the state capital city, Gov. Kay Ivey said. Ivey tweeted that Sheriff Williams was "a pillar of the community." (Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police have identified a suspect in connection with the shooting death of an Alabama sheriff at a gas station.

Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted late Saturday that Lowndes County Sheriff John William had been “tragically killed” in the line of duty. State law enforcement authorities had issued what they called an “emergency BLUE alert” saying they were seeking an 18-year-old man last seen at a QV gas station in the area around the time of the shooting.

The commander of the state troopers’ Montgomery post, Steve Jarrett, later confirmed the shooting took place at the QV station and that the person sought was a suspect in Williams’ death. That person has been identified as William Chase Johnson.

Lowndes County is just southwest of Montgomery. Williams was first elected sheriff in 2010.