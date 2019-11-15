Alabama police arrest 2 men based on sting videos

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they’ve arrested two men based on YouTube sting videos aimed at catching people seeking underage sex.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Bradley Lamar White and 23-year-old David Scott Fox Jr. both were arrested after investigations that began with videos produced by young men who say they’re trying to catch sexual predators.

A police statement says White was a choir teacher at middle and high schools in Alexandria and is charged with distributing obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student. He resigned Wednesday.

Fox is charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Court records aren’t available to show whether either man has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. Court dates for both men are set for December.