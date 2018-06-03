Alabama death row inmate found dead inside cell

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama death row inmate was found dead in his cell from an apparent suicide.

The Alabama Department of Corrections told news outlets that 57-year-olld Jeffrey Lynn Borden was found hanging by a bed sheet in his cell during a security check at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Borden was convicted of killing his estranged wife, Cheryl Borden, and her father, Roland Harris, in Jefferson County in 1993. Borden, who was separated from his wife, was returning their three children to the Christmas Eve gathering after a weeklong visit with him.

Prosecutors said he shot Cheryl Borden in front of the children as she helped move their Christmas gifts and clothing and then shot Harris as he ran for help.