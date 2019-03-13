Ailing man who got his wish for a call from Trump dies at 44

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An ailing Connecticut man who had a bucket-list wish fulfilled when he received a call of encouragement of President Donald Trump has died.

Jay Barrett of West Haven was 44. He was terminally ill with cystic fibrosis and had been receiving palliative care at the home of his sister, West Haven City Councilwoman Bridgette Hoskie. Hoskie says her brother died Wednesday.

Hoskie, a Democrat, went on social media to build a campaign for Trump to offer her brother a gesture of support. Last week, the president called Barrett, telling him, "You're my kind of man, Jay."

Hoskie says she appreciated the help of everyone who reached out to the White House on her brother's behalf. She says: "That phone call meant everything to him."