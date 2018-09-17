APNewsBreak: Wall Street salaries highest since 2008 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Salaries on Wall Street rose last year to their highest level since the 2008 financial crisis.

The figures come from a report on Wall Street profits made available Monday to The Associated Press by New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The average salary in New York City's securities industry in 2017 was $422,500, a 13 percent increase over the year before the highest since 2008.

Securities jobs have the highest average pay of any occupation in the city. They account for 21 percent of all private-sector wages in the city but make up less than 5 percent of all private-sector jobs.

DiNapoli's report finds that overall, the industry had $24.5 billion in pre-tax profits in 2017.