Firefighters carry the casket of Battalion Chief Matt Burchett of the Draper Fire Department into the Maverik Center during funeral services Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett died while fighting a wildfire north of San Francisco. He was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. less
Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP
Firefighters carry the casket of Battalion Chief Matt Burchett of the Draper Fire Department into the Maverik Center during funeral services Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett died while ... more
A picture of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett, sits on stage as mourners hug each other before his funeral at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
A picture of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett, sits on stage as mourners hug each other before his funeral at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on ... more
Firegfighters carry the casket of Battalion Chief Matt Burchett of the Draper Fire Department into the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, for his funeral on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Battalion Chief Matt Burchett was hit by a tree Monday while fighting a wildfire north of San Francisco. He was flown to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP) less
Photo: Ravell Call, AP
Firegfighters carry the casket of Battalion Chief Matt Burchett of the Draper Fire Department into the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, for his funeral on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. Battalion Chief Matt ... more
A large American flag hangs off two fire trucks outside of the Maverik Center for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
A large American flag hangs off two fire trucks outside of the Maverik Center for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on ... more
Mourners shed tears before the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Mourners shed tears before the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the ... more
Mourners shed tears before the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Mourners shed tears before the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the ... more
A special ribbon is worn for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
A special ribbon is worn for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett at the Maverik Center on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting ... more
Mourners gather outside of the Maverik Center for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Mourners gather outside of the Maverik Center for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting ... more
Mourners walk into the Maverik Center for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Mourners walk into the Maverik Center for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the ... more
The wildfire fighting equipment of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett lays by his casket at his funeral on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
The wildfire fighting equipment of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett lays by his casket at his funeral on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was ... more
Mourners stand in respect as an honor guard brings the casket of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett into the Maverik Center for his funeral on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Mourners stand in respect as an honor guard brings the casket of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett into the Maverik Center for his funeral on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed ... more
An honor guard brings the casket of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett into the Maverik Center for his funeral on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
An honor guard brings the casket of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett into the Maverik Center for his funeral on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was ... more
Firefighters and their trucks gather outside of the Maverik Center for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 as he was fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire in Northern California, the largest fire in California history. Burchett was one of several Utah firefighters that were sent to California to help out with several large fires. Burchett is survived by his wife and a seven year old son. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) less
Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Firefighters and their trucks gather outside of the Maverik Center for the funeral of Battalion Chief Matthew David Burchett on August 20, 2018 in West Valley City, Utah. Burchett was killed on August 13, 2018 ... more
A firefighter monitors a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A firefighter monitors a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly ... more
A pick-up truck burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018.
A pick-up truck burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018.
Photo: Noah Berger, AP
An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling ... more
Firefighters monitor a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
Firefighters monitor a burning outbuilding to ensure flames don't spread as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly ... more
A firefighter walks through smoke while fighting to save Olof Cellars winery in Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A firefighter walks through smoke while fighting to save Olof Cellars winery in Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled ... more
A firefighter battles the River Fire as it tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) less
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A firefighter battles the River Fire as it tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake ... more
A pick-up truck burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A pick-up truck burns as the River Fire tears through Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger, Associated Press
A truck burns at a residence as the Mendocino Complex fire pushes forward in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A truck burns at a residence as the Mendocino Complex fire pushes forward in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total ... more
Firefighters attempt to hold the line as flames push into a field during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Firefighters attempt to hold the line as flames push into a field during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more ... more
Smoke rises from a recently burned field during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images
Smoke rises from a recently burned field during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in ... more
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit cover themselves from smoke and ash created by an advancing wildfire Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit cover themselves from smoke and ash created by an advancing wildfire Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for ... more
A truck burns at a residence as the Mendocino Complex fire pushes forward in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images
A truck burns at a residence as the Mendocino Complex fire pushes forward in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total ... more
A home burns as the River Fire rages near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
A home burns as the River Fire rages near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Flames from the River Fire lick behind a home near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
Flames from the River Fire lick behind a home near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A helicopter drops water as the River Fire rages near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Photo: Noah Berger/AP
A helicopter drops water as the River Fire rages near Finley, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Don Jones, center, a firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit works with a rake as a wildfire reaches a road Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Don Jones, center, a firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit works with a rake as a wildfire reaches a road Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for ... more
Fire retardant is dropped near a home as a wildfire burns off of Keck Road, just west of Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze burning in the state. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP) less
Photo: Jose Luis Villegas/AP
Fire retardant is dropped near a home as a wildfire burns off of Keck Road, just west of Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people ... more
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are ... more
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the lines as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the lines as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are ... more
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit use drip torches to light up a meadow to take fuel from an advancing wildfire Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Firefighters with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit use drip torches to light up a meadow to take fuel from an advancing wildfire Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Smoke from an advancing wildfire covers a road as firefighters from Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the fire lines Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Smoke from an advancing wildfire covers a road as firefighters from Cal Fire Mendocino Unit work the fire lines Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for ... more
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of ... more
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of ... more
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit takes a rake to flames as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit takes a rake to flames as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of people are barreling toward small lake towns in Northern California. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) less
Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
A firefighter with Cal Fire Mendocino Unit walks along a containment line as a wildfire advances Monday, July 30, 2018, in Lakeport, Calif. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for thousands of ... more
Fire retardant is dropped near a home as a wildfire burns off of Keck Road, just west of Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people barreled Monday toward small lake towns in Northern California, and authorities faced questions about how quickly they warned residents about the largest and deadliest blaze burning in the state. (Jose Luis Villegas/The Sacramento Bee via AP) less
Photo: Jose Luis Villegas / Associated Press
Fire retardant is dropped near a home as a wildfire burns off of Keck Road, just west of Lakeport, Calif., Monday, July 30, 2018. A pair of wildfires that prompted evacuation orders for nearly 20,000 people ... more
An air tanker drops retardant on a hillside ahead of the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
An air tanker drops retardant on a hillside ahead of the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale ... more
An air tanker drops retardant on a hillside ahead of the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
An air tanker drops retardant on a hillside ahead of the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale ... more
A house burns during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A house burns during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to ... more
Smoke billows up as the Mendocino Complex fire expands near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows up as the Mendocino Complex fire expands near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned ... more
A house burns at the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A house burns at the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to ... more
A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale ... more
A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A helicopter drops water on a burning hillside during the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale ... more
A house burns at the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. The worst blaze, northern California's Carr Fire, has killed six people since Thursday, including a 70-year-old woman and her two great-grandchildren aged four and five. They perished when flames swallowed their home in Redding. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A house burns at the Mendocino Complex fire near Finley, California on July 30, 2018. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to ... more
A firefighter watches as a building burns during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in total since July 27. Thousands of firefighters in California made some progress against several large-scale blazes that have turned close to 200,000 acres (80,940 hectares) into an ashen wasteland, destroyed expensive homes, and killed eight fire personnel and civilians in the most populous US state. / AFP PHOTO / JOSH EDELSONJOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images less
Photo: JOSH EDELSON, AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter watches as a building burns during the Mendocino Complex fire in Lakeport, California, on July 30, 2018. The Mendocino Complex -- made up of two fires -- has burned more than 24,000 acres in ... more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A preliminary report says a firefighter died last week from falling tree debris after a retardant drop on California's largest-ever wildfire.
The "blue sheet" summary report by California fire officials says Battalion Chief Matthew Burchett was struck by falling tree debris on Aug. 13 at the Mendocino Complex Fire after a large air tanker completed a drop. Three other firefighters had minor injuries.
The two-paragraph summary calls for an immediate corrective action, saying firefighters must remain clear of areas with overhead hazards during retardant drops.
Paul Grenier, a spokesman for California's firefighting agency, said he couldn't provide more details because the investigation is continuing.
Funeral services for the 42-year-old Burchett are being held Monday in his home state of Utah. He leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old son.