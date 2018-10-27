  • Rural women carry tiles that are being removed from a roadside at a village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan state, India, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. An Indian government scheme provides at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment every year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work. Photo: R S Iyer, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a woman holding her baby amid a crowd of Central American migrants in Mexico; President Donald Trump giving a thumbs-up from his vehicle; and a couple walking through the woods near Frankfurt, Germany.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Oct. 20-26, 2018.

___

___

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.