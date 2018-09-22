  • A relative mourns over the body of 11-year old Shady Abdel-al during his funeral in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. Abdel-al was killed during a protest Friday along the Gaza Strip border with Israel. Israel's military said their evidence shows the boy was hit by a rock thrown by protesters. Two Gaza rights groups said he died after being hit "with a solid object." Photo: Felipe Dana, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes a protest against the recent killings of two black men by police in Texas; scenes of destruction following Hurricane Florence in North Carolina and Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines; and a costumed boy waiting for the start of an anti-corruption protest in Guatemala.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 15-21, 2018.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.