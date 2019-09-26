A first: Vermont GOP governor backs Trump impeachment probe

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott speaks at a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Essex Junction, Vt., where he said he supported an impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Donald Trump. Scott is the first Republican governor to publicly come out in favor of the impeachment inquiry, but says he wants to know the facts before any further actions are taken.

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's governor has become the first Republican chief executive to support an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump but cautions that he wants to know more before any further actions are taken.

Gov. Phil Scott said at a news conference Thursday that he wasn't surprised by the allegations that Trump repeatedly urged Ukraine's president to "look into" Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden because he's "watched him over the years."

Other moderate Republican governors have yet to weigh in on an impeachment inquiry.

When pressed by reporters, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he was withholding judgment. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have yet to comment.

Scott has been a frequent critic of the president.