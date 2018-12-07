A Jena 6 defendant finds purpose back in the courtroom

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Not too many lawyers really know what their clients behind bars are going through but Theo Shaw does.

In 2006 he was one of six black students arrested in the small Louisiana town of Jena in the beating of a white high school student.

The six were initially charged with attempted murder but five eventually plead no-contest to a misdemeanor simple battery charge.

Unable to post bond, Shaw spent about seven months in jail. He's always maintained his innocence.

He's since made the law and helping marginalized people his life's working. He's interned and worked for various legal aid organizations, and attended law school.

Shaw says he often thinks about his time in the legal system when he's visiting clients or writing motions in cases.