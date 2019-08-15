4 children saved from St. Louis fire; apparently left alone

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Four children under the age of 5 who fire officials believe were left without adult supervision have been pulled from a burning home by St. Louis firefighters.

One child is in critical condition. There was no immediate information on the conditions of the others.

Someone passing by the home in the city's Lafayette Square neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Thursday saw smoke and called for help. Fire Department spokesman Garon Mosby says firefighters entered the home while it was burning and found the children, including one hiding in a closet and two in a play tent.

Mosby says it appears that the children were left home alone. Mosby says the mother of the children came to the scene as firefighters were there.