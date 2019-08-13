3-year-old, mom team to sells lemonade to help other moms

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A 3-year-old North Carolina girl and her mother have come up with a sweet way to help struggling mothers provide for their children.

Ava Lewis opened a lemonade stand in front of her mother's hair salon, with the proceeds going toward helping women facing challenges that include raising children. WTVD reports that on Monday, the mother and daughter dropped off several boxes of baby wipes and a box of diapers to the local Good Samaritan Inn, operated by the Durham Rescue Mission.

Maggie Lewis said Tuesday that they have gone from selling cups to offering bottles and gallons. She says they've received an order from as far away as Atlanta, and that Ava — now nicknamed "the Lemonade baby" — has been requested to speak to a group of children.