4th victim found in Florida Everglades plane crash

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth victim has been found following a collision involving two small planes over the Florida Everglades.

Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the fourth body was found Wednesday morning. The identity of this victim wasn't immediately released.

Previously, police said 22-year-old Jorge Sanchez, 72-year-old Ralph Knight and 19-year-old Nisha Sejwal were killed Tuesday in the crash about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) west of Miami Executive Airport.

The crash site in the wetlands is reachable only by airboat.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said both the Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172 involved in the crash belonged to Dean International flight school.

Julio Sanchez said his brother Jorge nearly had the required 1,500 hours flying time needed to be a regional airline pilot.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com