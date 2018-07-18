4th victim found in Florida Everglades plane crash
MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a fourth victim has been found following a collision involving two small planes over the Florida Everglades.
Miami-Dade police said in a news release that the fourth body was found Wednesday morning. The identity of this victim wasn't immediately released.
Previously, police said 22-year-old Jorge Sanchez, 72-year-old Ralph Knight and 19-year-old Nisha Sejwal were killed Tuesday in the crash about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) west of Miami Executive Airport.
The crash site in the wetlands is reachable only by airboat.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said both the Piper PA-34 and a Cessna 172 involved in the crash belonged to Dean International flight school.
Julio Sanchez said his brother Jorge nearly had the required 1,500 hours flying time needed to be a regional airline pilot.
