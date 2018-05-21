3 high school seniors die in crash weeks before graduation

YONCALLA, Ore. (AP) — School officials say three senior girls were killed in a car crash on Interstate 5 in western Oregon, just weeks before graduation.

Eagle Point High School said on its Facebook page that Luciana Tellez, Giselle Montano and Esmeralda Nava died Saturday night after their car was struck nearly head-on by a wrong-way driver in Yoncalla.

Oregon State Police say a preliminary investigation shows a red Acura Integra was southbound on Interstate 5 when it suddenly turned around and began driving north in the southbound lanes before it struck the Nissan Murano carrying the students.

Both vehicles caught on fire after the crash. Bystanders were able to remove two passengers from the Nissan but they later died. Both drivers were not able to be removed and died.