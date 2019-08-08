2 Minneapolis officers fired over racist holiday decorations

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two Minneapolis police officers have been fired over a racist Christmas display.

The department says Mark Bohnsack's last day was last Thursday while Brandy Steberg's was Monday.

They were put on leave in December after a photo surfaced on social media of a Christmas tree decorated with items that invoked racial stereotypes about African Americans. The decorations included a Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen cup, a can of malt liquor, police crime tape and a Newport cigarette pack. The tree was in a police precinct in a predominantly black neighborhood.

Mayor Jacob Frey was among the city leaders who condemned the decorations. The precinct's commander was demoted.

The president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, Lt. Bob Kroll, says the union will appeal the officers' firings.