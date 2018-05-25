New $12.9 billion warship already needs upgrades and fixes

Photo: Bill Tiernan, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this April 14, 2017 file photo, as crew members stand on the deck, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heads to the Norfolk, Va., naval station. The U.S. Navy’s brand-new $12.9 billion aircraft carrier is headed back to a Virginia shipbuilding yard after problems were discovered during sea trials. Billed as a next-generation warship, the USS Gerald R. Ford already needs upgrades and fixes. (Bill Tiernan/The Virginian-Pilot via AP) less FILE - In this April 14, 2017 file photo, as crew members stand on the deck, the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford heads to the Norfolk, Va., naval station. The U.S. Navy’s brand-new $12.9 billion aircraft ... more Photo: Bill Tiernan, AP New $12.9 billion warship already needs upgrades and fixes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Navy's brand-new $12.9 billion aircraft carrier is headed back to a Virginia shipbuilding yard after problems were discovered during sea trials.

Billed as a next-generation warship, the USS Gerald R. Ford already needs upgrades and fixes.

The Daily Press cites an email from Naval Sea Systems Command Bill Couch that says a propulsion-related issue was discovered in January as the warship left Naval Station Norfolk. Couch says the Navy and Newport News Shipbuilding are evaluating a potential claim against a manufacturer they didn't identify.

The ship is scheduled to arrive at Newport News in mid-July for the correction of remaining problems and installation of combat systems. It's expected to remain there for about a year.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/