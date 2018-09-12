10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'MONSTER' HURRICANE FLORENCE NEARS US SEABOARD

Residents on the Carolina coast are finding empty gas pumps and depleted store shelves as they flee a potentially devastating blow from the Category 4 storm.

2. WHO CAPTURED GOP NOMINATION FOR NEW HAMPSHIRE HOUSE SEAT

Eddie Edwards, a black former police chief endorsed by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, triumphed in the toss-up congressional district.

3. POLITICAL ROOKIES RISING IN 2018

Of the more than 50 candidates running in GOP-held districts given the best chance for flipping, almost two-thirds are seeking office for the first time.

4. IRAN LOOKS WARILY TO CHINA FOR HELP AS US SANCTIONS RESUME

Tehran likely will further embrace Beijing as an alternative market for its crude oil and financial transactions amid uncertainty over the nuclear deal.

5. DALLAS' TOP COP PROBING TACTICS AT PROTEST

The city's police chief calls for a full review and plans to meet with protest leaders after learning about reports that police used pepper-spray projectiles at a demonstration over a black man's death.

6. WHAT ADVICE JIMMY CARTER HAS FOR DEMOCRATS

The 93-year-old former president has a warning for a party looking to oust the Trump administration: Don't go too far to the left.

7. PUTIN IDS SUSPECTS IN NOVICHOK POISONING

The Russian president says there is "nothing criminal" about the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy.

8. BIGGER, PRICIER IPHONE EXPECTED AT APPLE EVENT

Most of the buzz is swirling around a rumored iPhone that is supposed to boast a 6.5-inch OLED screen, a significant step up from the iPhone X.

9. 'FAREWELL YELLOW BRICK ROAD'

Elton John kicked off the second night of his final tour in Philadelphia, a 300-date swing that will reach five continents and stretch into 2021.

10. RED SOX FIRST TO CLINCH PLAYOFF SPOT

Brock Holt helps Boston beat Toronto 7-2, adding to its major-league best record in baseball at 99-46.