10 Things to Know for Today









Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 This undated law enforcement photo provided by the Sacramento County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph James DeAngelo. DeAngelo, a suspected California serial killer who committed at least 12 homicides and 45 rapes throughout the state in the 1970s and '80s was identified Wednesday, April 25, 2018, as a former police officer, an official said. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Office via AP) less This undated law enforcement photo provided by the Sacramento County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph James DeAngelo. DeAngelo, a suspected California serial killer who committed at least 12 homicides and ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 3 This April 23, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, shows a meeting room for the April 27 summit between South and North Korea at the Peace House at the southern side of the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea. Kim Jong Un will be in unchartered territory when the third-generation autocrat crosses over to the southern half of the Demilitarized Zone separating the rival Koreas on April 27, possibly on foot, and greets South Korean President Moon Jae-in. (South Korea Presidential Blue House via AP) less This April 23, 2018, photo provided by South Korea Presidential Blue House on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, shows a meeting room for the April 27 summit between South and North Korea at the Peace House at the ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 3 Highland Arts Elementary School teacher Melanie Inigues organizes donated food for distribution to students and families on the eve of the teacher walk out Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Highland Arts Elementary School teacher Melanie Inigues organizes donated food for distribution to students and families on the eve of the teacher walk out Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz. Photo: Matt York, AP 10 Things to Know for Today 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. COLD CASE OF CALIFORNIA SERIAL KILLER BREAKS

Former police officer Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, was charged with eight counts of murder in a decades-old case after being linked to the crimes through his DNA.

2. WHAT'S THE GOAL FOR KOREAS SUMMIT

Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in must lay the foundation for a planned meeting between the North Korean leader and Trump with a successful summit of their own.

3. LAWMAKERS TO GRILL EMBATTLED EPA CHIEF

Scott Pruitt is expected to face questions about spending and ethics scandals that have triggered bipartisan calls on Capitol Hill for his ouster.

4. AP: FEDS' DELAYS IMPERIL MIGRANT CHILDREN

A bipartisan Senate subcommittee finds the government risks placing tens of thousands of migrant children in the custody of human traffickers because agencies have delayed crucial reforms.

5. HAMAS APPEARS TO EMBRACE 'POPULAR RESISTANCE'

The shift is relatively new tactic for the Islamic militant group known for suicide bombings and rocket attacks.

6. ARIZONA, COLORADO BRACE FOR RED-CLAD WAVE OF PROTESTS

Tens of thousands of teachers and their supporters are expected to march and rally in Phoenix and Denver to demand pay raises and increased education funding.

7. 'DISEASE HUNTERS' USE DNA TO BOLSTER FOOD POISONING SEARCHES

A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.

8. SENATE PANEL TO VOTE ON BILL TO PROTECT MUELLER

The legislation to safeguard the special counsel's job has split Republicans as Trump has repeatedly criticized the former FBI director's Russia investigation.

9. LAWYER: TRUMP READY FOR ROLE IN RAIDS' EVIDENCE REVIEW

Joanna Hendon says the president is ready to offer his opinion on what evidence seized from Michael Cohen's home and office are protected by attorney-client privilege.

10. RUN ON QBs COULD AFFECT BARKLEY SELECTION

The star Penn State running back could slip in the NFL draft if teams find it too irresistible to pass on a franchise-altering quarterback.