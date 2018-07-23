1 rescued from collapsed home, rescuers search for 2 others

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A three-story house has collapsed in central New Jersey, and authorities have rescued one person and are trying to free two others.

The home collapsed into rubble on South Broad Street in Hamilton Township, near Trenton, just before 7 a.m. Monday. It's not clear what caused the collapse.

NJ.com reports the person pulled from the home did not sustain serious injuries.

