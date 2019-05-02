Yeti: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $155.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.6 million.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.02 to $1.06 per share.

Yeti shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YETI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YETI