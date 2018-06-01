https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Year-old-child-killed-in-drive-by-shooting-in-12960290.php
Year-old child killed in drive-by shooting in South Texas
Updated 11:52 am, Friday, June 1, 2018
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — A 1-year-old child in South Texas has died after being shot in the head during a drive-by shooting as he sat in his stroller.
Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza said Friday that Oliver Villarreal was with a 2-year-old sibling and their father when the shooting occurred early Thursday morning outside an apartment complex.
Baeza says shots came from a passing vehicle and it's not clear who the gunman was targeting. No arrests have been made.
Oliver was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Baeza says the father had taken the children to the complex to visit someone there, and it's not clear why he would take them at such a late hour.
He says the boy's death is the fourth homicide in the city this year.
