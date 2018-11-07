-
According to Spotrac.com, if you look at all 32 teams only seven quarterbacks are their team's highest-paid player this season, down from 15 in 2016.
-
31. Drew Brees — $13,000,000
Team: New Orleans Saints
Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
30. Gerald McCoy — $13,250,000
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images
29. Travis Frederick — $14,242,000
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Photo: George Gojkovich/Getty Images
28. Tyrod Taylor — $14,500,000
Team: Buffalo Bills
Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
27. Dre Kirkpatrick — $14,984,380
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images
26. Muhammad Wilkerson — $15,000,000
Team: New York Jets
Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
25. Michael Bennett — $15,531,250
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images
24. Von Miller — $16,500,000
Team: Denver Broncos
Photo: Harry How/Getty Images
23. Desmond Trufant — $16,526,000
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images
22. Trumaine Johnson — $16,742,400
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Steve Dykes/Getty Images
21. Corey Davis — $17,073,864
Team: Tennessee Titans
Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
20. Leonard Fournette — $18,351,067
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Photo: Elsa/Getty Images
19. Solomon Thomas — $19,080,903
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
18. Mitchell Trubisky — $19,719,490
Team: Chicago Bears
Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
17. Antonio Brown — $19,910,000
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
16. Ndamukong Suh — $20,000,000
Team: Miami Dolphins
Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
15. Xavier Rhodes — $20,026,000
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Photo: Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
14. Myles Garrett — $20,723,004
Team: Cleveland Browns
Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images
13. Nick Perry — $20,725,000
Team: Green Bay Packers
Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images
t11. Eric Berry — $21,000,000
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
t11. Joe Flacco — $21,000,000
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images
10. Chandler Jones — $22,000,000
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images
9. Jason Pierre-Paul — $22,250,000
Team: New York Giants
Photo: Elsa/Getty Images
8. Melvin Ingram — $22,750,000
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
7. Stephon Gilmore — $22,968,750
Team: New England Patriots
Photo: Boston Globe/Boston Globe Via Getty Images
t5. Josh Norman — $24,000,000
Team: Washington Redskins
Photo: Diamond Images/Diamond Images/Getty Images
t5. DeAndre Hopkins — $24,000,000
Team: Houston Texans
Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images
4. Derek Carr — $25,175,000
Team: Oakland Raiders
Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
3. Kawann Short — $26,000,000
Team: Carolina Panthers
Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images
2. Andrew Luck — $27,000,000
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images
1. Matthew Stafford — $51,000,000
Team: Detroit Lions
Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
HOUSTON (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for scamming star athletes out of millions of dollars by claiming to be an Ivy League university-trained financial adviser and money manager.
A federal judge in Houston on Wednesday also ordered Peggy Ann Fulford to pay almost $5.8 million in restitution to her victims. She received the maximum penalty after pleading guilty in February to transporting stolen property across state lines.
Evidence showed that Fulford counted the NBA's Dennis Rodman and NFL running back Ricky Williams among her victims.
Fulford told her victims that she was a graduate of the Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School. She never requested a fee but had access to her victims' bank accounts.