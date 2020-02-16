Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

16-32-35-36-46, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/