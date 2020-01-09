https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-14960994.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
02-04-07-43-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(two, four, seven, forty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $258 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
