https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-14278899.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments