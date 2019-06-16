https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-14000876.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-11-14-16-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
