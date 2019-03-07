https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-13669155.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(six, ten, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments