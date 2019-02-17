https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-13622969.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
29-30-41-48-64, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 4
(twenty-nine, thirty, forty-one, forty-eight, sixty-four; Powerball: one; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $260 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments