Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-07-15-27-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(three, seven, fifteen, twenty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $69 million
