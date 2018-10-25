Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-21-45-53-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(three, twenty-one, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

