https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/texas/article/Winning-numbers-drawn-in-Powerball-game-12963385.php
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
Updated 12:25 am, Sunday, June 3, 2018
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
23-25-37-44-64, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 4
(twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four, sixty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $74 million
¶ ___ ¶ Online: ¶ Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/
View Comments