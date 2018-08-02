Wingstop: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $37 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.2 million.

Wingstop expects full-year earnings to be 80 cents per share.

Wingstop shares have increased 29 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $50.31, a climb of 64 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WING