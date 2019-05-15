Windows honoring Baptist leader in Texas removed from chapel

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Stained-glass windows honoring some religious leaders who helped shift the Southern Baptist Convention to a more conservative stance have been removed from a Texas chapel.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that the windows featured dismissed Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson . He was fired last May amid criticism of his responses to rape allegations made years apart by two students.

The MacGorman Chapel windows were unveiled several years ago and funded by contributions.

Seminary board officials criticized Patterson for his email to campus security in 2015 saying he wanted to meet alone with a student who said she'd been raped, to "break her down."

Patterson also was criticized for contradictory responses about his review of a student's rape allegation in 2003 at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in North Carolina.

