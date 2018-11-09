Williams Industrial Services: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (WLMS) on Friday reported a loss of $13.5 million in its third quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The provider of services and products for the energy industry posted revenue of $53.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.75. A year ago, they were trading at $4.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLMS