Westlake: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $72 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

Westlake shares have increased 2.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 36% in the last 12 months.

