WWII vets honored in Texas following D-Day events in France

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — More than 50 World War II veterans who were not able to attend overseas events marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day have been honored in Texas.

A ceremony was held Tuesday at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston. Officials say several veterans at the event, sponsored by Gold Star Families Survivor Outreach Services, are more than 100 years old.

Organizers say the veterans had been unable to fly to France in June for the 75th anniversary of D-Day , the operation that marked the beginning of the end for Nazi Germany.

Many of the veterans honored Tuesday wore red, white or blue clothing. A number sported hats proudly proclaiming their WWII service or wore U.S. flag pins.

___

