W.Va. inmate who walked out of jail gets 5 additional years

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio man who escaped a West Virginia jail and was later caught trying to flee into Mexico was sentenced to five additional years in jail Wednesday.

Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court for his October 2017 escape from the South Central Regional Jail, news outlets reported.

Boyes escaped two days before his scheduled sentencing on charges including fleeing and possession of a stolen car. The new sentence will begin after he completes a five- to 20-year sentence on the original charges.

Boyes walked out of the jail in street clothes and his disappearance was not reported until the following evening. He was apprehended in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, at the U.S. border with Texas and turned over to U.S. customs officials.

Five jail officers were suspended without pay after the escape and three were later charged with misdemeanor permitting escape.