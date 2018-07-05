Video shows Austin officer punching suspect who had knife

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin police are reviewing an encounter captured on video that shows an officer punching a shirtless man who police say was armed with a knife.

The video shows two officers restraining the man on the ground Wednesday, with one of the officers delivering repeated punches to the man.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said in a social media post that the agency is reviewing the details of the encounter.

Citing court records, the Austin American-Statesman reports the man had a 6-inch knife in his waistband and police found a bag of methamphetamine in his wallet. The 23-year-old was charged with drug possession, resisting arrest and making a terroristic threat.

