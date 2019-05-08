Vertex Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.65. A year ago, they were trading at $1.20.

