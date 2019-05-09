Vaalco Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.5 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.07. A year ago, they were trading at $1.57.

