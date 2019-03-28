University of Texas spirit team suspended 6 years for hazing

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas has suspended its spirit team for six years following an investigation into hazing at a retreat the night before a new member was fatally wounded in a car crash while heading back to Austin.

The Texas Cowboys fire "Smokey the Cannon" at the school's home football games.

The Austin American-Statesmen reports that the UT dean of students' office authorized the suspension on Wednesday, along with a two-year probationary period after being reinstated.

A UT disciplinary report says new members were forced to drink a gallon of milk and eat cat food during the retreat. The report says one member was pressured to bite the head off a live hamster.

The Cowboys can either accept the sanction, appeal or ask for a formal hearing.

___

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com