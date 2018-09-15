Capital murder charges likely in Texas cop's death
David Warren, Associated Press
Updated
Now Playing:
Shannon Murray and Ashley Paredez report.
Media: Fox10Phoenix
DALLAS (AP) — An undercover officer who was shot during a gun battle between police and a group of robbery suspects outside of a Fort Worth bar that left one suspect dead has died, authorities said Friday night.
The undercover officer, Garrett Hull, died at a hospital, Fort Worth police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said at a news conference just after midnight Friday. The suspect who was killed, Dacion Steptoe, was the one who shot Hull after Steptoe and two accomplices left a bar they had just robbed, the chief said.
The two other suspects, Samuel Mayfield and Timothy Huff, remained jailed without bond Saturday. None of the 10 people who were in the bar were hurt.
Each suspect has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of criminal attempted capital murder. Police say one of the attempted capital murder counts each man faces is expected to be upgraded to capital murder.
The suspect who shot Hull was killed during an exchange of gunfire with officers.
Slideshow: Texas police killed last year
An undercover Fort Worth police officer was shot in the head and a member of a violent gang was killed in a gun battle early Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, authorities said. The undercover officer, Garrett Hull, is in critical condition.
Click ahead for a list of the Texas police officers killed in 2017.
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
Police Officer Kenneth Malcolm Copeland
San Marcos Police Department
Date of death: December 4, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Police Officer Kenneth Malcolm Copeland
San Marcos Police Department
Date of death: December 4, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Photo: COURTESY
Trooper Damon Charles Allen
Texas Department of Public Safety
Date of death: November 23, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Trooper Damon Charles Allen
Texas Department of Public Safety
Date of death: November 23, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Photo: Texas Department Of Public Safety
Thomas Nipper
Texas Department of Public Safety
Date of death: November 4, 2017
Cause of death: Automobile crash
Thomas Nipper
Texas Department of Public Safety
Date of death: November 4, 2017
Cause of death: Automobile crash
Photo: TXDPS
Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Texas Tech University Police Department
Date of death: October 9, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.
Texas Tech University Police Department
Date of death: October 9, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Photo: Associated Press
Police Officer Elias Martinez, Jr.
Metropolitan Transit Authority Police
Date of death: September 17, 2017
Cause of death: Motorcycle crash
Police Officer Elias Martinez, Jr.
Metropolitan Transit Authority Police
Date of death: September 17, 2017
Cause of death: Motorcycle crash
Photo: Elias Martinez
Deputy Constable Mark Gregory Diebold
Tarrant County Constable's Office
Date of death: September 7, 2017
Cause of death: Heart attack
Deputy Constable Mark Gregory Diebold
Tarrant County Constable's Office
Date of death: September 7, 2017
Cause of death: Heart attack
Photo: Tarrant County Constable's Office
Sergeant Steve Albert Perez
Houston Police Department
Date of death: August 29th, 2017
Cause of death: Drowned
Sergeant Steve Albert Perez
Houston Police Department
Date of death: August 29th, 2017
Cause of death: Drowned
Photo: HPD
Corporal Monty D. Platt
West Texas A&M University Police Department
Date of death: August 8, 2017
Cause of death: Allergic reaction to medication given at hospital.
Corporal Monty D. Platt
West Texas A&M University Police Department
Date of death: August 8, 2017
Cause of death: Allergic reaction to medication given at hospital.
Detective Elise Ann Ybarra
Abilene Police Department
Date of death: August 6, 2017
Cause of death: Automobile crash
Detective Elise Ann Ybarra
Abilene Police Department
Date of death: August 6, 2017
Cause of death: Automobile crash
Photo: Abilene Police Department
Deputy Sheriff Jason Matthew Fann
Yoakum County Sheriff's Office
Date of death: August 5, 2017
Cause of death: Automobile crash
Deputy Sheriff Jason Matthew Fann
Yoakum County Sheriff's Office
Date of death: August 5, 2017
Cause of death: Automobile crash
Photo: Yoakum Co. Sheriff's Office
Police Officer Miguel Moreno
San Antonio Police Department
Date of death: June 30, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Police Officer Miguel Moreno
San Antonio Police Department
Date of death: June 30, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Photo: Associated Press
Corrections Officer Shana Tedder
Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Date of death: June 9, 2017
Cause of death: Heart attack after confrontation with inmate
Corrections Officer Shana Tedder
Texas Department of Criminal Justice
Date of death: June 9, 2017
Cause of death: Heart attack after confrontation with inmate
Photo: Texas Department Of Criminal Justice
Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood
Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 3
Date of death: April 3, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Assistant Chief Deputy Clint Greenwood
Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 3
Date of death: April 3, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Photo: Melissa Phillip, MBO
Detective Jerry Ronald Walker
Little Elm Police Department
Date of death: January 17, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Detective Jerry Ronald Walker
Little Elm Police Department
Date of death: January 17, 2017
Cause of death: Gunfire
Photo: Little Elm Police Department
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
Image
1of/15
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 15 | Texas police officers killed in 2017
Slideshow: Texas police killed last year
An undercover Fort Worth police officer was shot in the head and a member of a violent gang was killed in a gun battle early Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, authorities said. The undercover officer, Garrett Hull, is in critical condition.
Click ahead for a list of the Texas police officers killed in 2017.
Photo: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire Via Getty Images
"We've lost a true hero," Fitzgerald said. "Someone that dedicated more than one tour of service to this great city was senselessly killed by three known criminals, two of which are in custody now."
During an earlier news conference, Fitzgerald said Hull was part of a team of undercover and uniformed officers that was trailing the suspects and rushed into the bar when officers discovered it was being robbed. But he later clarified that the officers, wary of endangering bystanders, waited for the three suspects outside the bar before they confronted them.
Fellow officers rushed Hull to the hospital in a squad car instead of waiting for an ambulance.
"The sacrifices our officers make go unnoticed, unfortunately, until we have a tragedy such as this," Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said. "The shock and the grief with terrible tragedies wake people up to the fact that many of our men and women serving don't go home."
Fitzgerald said the crew is suspected in 17 robberies in and around Fort Worth in recent months, and that they primarily targeted Latino bars. He said the crew shot someone in the head during a recent robbery and at least one other person had been shot as well. Investigators believe the men focused on the bars under the belief that Latino victims would be less likely to report a robbery to authorities, according to a police spokesman, officer Brad Perez.
The chief didn't release the name of one of the suspects, but he said all three have long criminal records. The surviving suspect police did identify, Samuel Mayfield, was wanted on warrants for theft, assault and drug possession.
"You had robbery suspects who tried to comingle with the crowd," Fitzgerald said, speaking of people inside the bar who ran from the building to flee the gunfire.
He said Hull, who is survived by a wife and two daughters, was well-liked in the department and is a "rock" of the police intelligence unit, which is tasked with gathering information on suspects and contends with violent offenders. Hull, 40, has served 17 years with the department.
"I feel like I stand up here far too often and speak about officers being assaulted and officers doing their job and trying to create a safe sense of community and cooperation and collaboration in the city of Fort Worth and being victims of violent acts," he said at the initial news conference.
___
Juan A. Lozano of The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Follow David Warren on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WarrenJourno