Trump presenting highest military honor to Green Beret

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is presenting the nation's highest military honor to a Green Beret who helped save four critically wounded comrades and prevented the lead element of a special operations force from being overrun in Afghanistan.

Trump will present the Medal of Honor on Wednesday to Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams of Texas, who still serves in the Army.

The events occurred in April 2008 during a mountainside firefight that lasted several hours.

Williams initially received the Silver Star for his actions that day. He is the second member of his detachment to receive the Medal of Honor for the operation. The other is former Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II.