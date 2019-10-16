Triumph Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Triumph Bancorp Inc. (TBK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $14.3 million.

The bank, based in Dallas, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $87.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $72.5 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.1 million.

Triumph Bancorp shares have risen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.29, a drop of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBK