Trinity Industries: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $27.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $930.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $969.6 million.

Trinity Industries shares have declined 10 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $33.54, a drop of slightly more than 2 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRN