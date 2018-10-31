Trecora: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) _ Trecora Resources (TREC) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The petrochemical company posted revenue of $73.4 million in the period.

Trecora shares have declined 19 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.87, a fall of 11 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREC