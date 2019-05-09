Transatlantic Petroleum: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ADDISON, Texas (AP) _ Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TAT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Addison, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $19 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 72 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.58.

