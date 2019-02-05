Torchmark: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Torchmark Corp. (TMK) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $164.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the McKinney, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.45. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.56 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The life and health insurance company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $701.5 million, or $6.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.31 billion.

Torchmark expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $6.70 per share.

Torchmark shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $83.46, a drop of almost 1 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMK