'The River and The Wall' explores Rio Grande's border world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new documentary examines the diverse wildlife and landscape of the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexico border amid the political pressure to erect a border wall.

"The River and The Wall" released Friday at select theaters nationwide and on iTunes follows five people who take a 60-day journey along the Rio Grande from El Paso to Brownsville, Texas.

They travel by mountain bike, canoe, horseback, and foot to document the natural physical barriers that already exist along the 1,200-mile (1,931 kilometer) border. They also film wildlife and talk to U.S.-Mexico border residents who see the region as one and who oppose plans to build a wall in isolated areas.

Director Ben Masters says he got the idea for the film after seeing how the border region and immigration were being portrayed in media.