The Latest: Tenant files negligence suit over crane collapse

A tree from one property smashed a car in a neighbor's driveway when it fell during a severe thunderstorm in the area of N. Henderson and 75/Central Expressway of Dallas on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael Hamtil/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less A tree from one property smashed a car in a neighbor's driveway when it fell during a severe thunderstorm in the area of N. Henderson and 75/Central Expressway of Dallas on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Michael ... more Photo: Michael Hamtil, AP Photo: Michael Hamtil, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: Tenant files negligence suit over crane collapse 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DALLAS (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of a severe storm that caused widespread damage to the Dallas area (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

A negligence suit has been filed on behalf of a 27-year-old mixed martial arts fighter against the operator of a crane that collapsed onto her apartment building.

The owner of the building and the project the crane was being used to build also are named in the suit.

Macy Chiasson is an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter. In her 11-page petition filed Tuesday, her attorney says Chiasson was left homeless by the Sunday collapse, just as were the more than 500 other tenants of the Elan City Lights apartments.

Officials say the collapse, which killed one tenant and injured five others, rendered the building uninhabitable.

Chiasson says she has lost all of her possessions, including her training equipment. She is suing in state district court in Dallas County for more than $1 million and a court order to preserve the wreckage for study.

Messages sent to the crane operator, Bigge Crane and Rigging, and the owner of the buildings, Greystar Real Estate Partners, drew no immediate response.

___

5:30 p.m.

Two days after a storm barreled through Dallas, whole trees can still be seen where they fell, hundreds of traffic signals remain out and the work to restore power to thousands of people is ongoing.

Near downtown, a fallen crane that killed a woman and injured five other people is still embedded in the side of an apartment building.

While severe weather is common in North Texas, Sunday's storm stood out because it hit one of America's most populous urban areas with such force.

National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Huckaby says the wind gusts of up to 71 mph were generated when storms that developed in Oklahoma moved south, slamming cold air into the warm, humid atmosphere over Texas.

At the peak, the state's largest electric utility reported more than 350,000 customers without power in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That number was down to roughly 78,000 by Tuesday afternoon.